(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    State Department Briefing on the President’s Trip to the Middle East

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.30.2017

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State

    Briefing on the President's trip to the Middle East with Stuart Jones, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2017
    Date Posted: 05.30.2017 11:59
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 528429
    Filename: DOD_104423127
    Length: 00:17:26
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of State
    Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs
    Staurt Jones

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT