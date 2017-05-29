(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NOBLE JUMP 17 - British RORO Unloads ALEXDPLS Rush Part 2

    GREECE

    05.29.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples

    Troops from 20 Armoured Brigade unload vehicles from
    a roll on roll off (RORO) vessel in Alexandropoulis, Greece. The vehicles are taking part in Exercise Noble Jump in Romania.

    Video by Sgt Mike O’Neill RLC ABIPP, ARRC CCT

    Date Taken: 05.29.2017
    Date Posted: 05.30.2017 12:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 528428
    VIRIN: 170529-F-TA811-729
    Filename: DOD_104423120
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NOBLE JUMP 17 - British RORO Unloads ALEXDPLS Rush Part 2, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Exercise Noble Jump 17
    EX NOJP17
    EXNOJP17
    EX NOJP 17
    ExerciseNobleJump17

