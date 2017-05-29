Troops from 20 Armoured Brigade unload vehicles from
a roll on roll off (RORO) vessel in Alexandropoulis, Greece. The vehicles are taking part in Exercise Noble Jump in Romania.
Video by Sgt Mike O’Neill RLC ABIPP, ARRC CCT
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2017 12:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|528424
|VIRIN:
|170529-F-TA811-617
|Filename:
|DOD_104423107
|Length:
|00:03:20
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NOBLE JUMP 17 - British RORO Unloads ALEXDPLS Rush Part 1, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT