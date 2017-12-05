Luke hosted the U.S. Paralympics Military team as the prepared for the Desert Challenge Games at Arizona State University.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2017 11:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|528415
|VIRIN:
|170512-F-ZK202-036
|Filename:
|DOD_104423047
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|LUKE AFB, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2017 U.S. Paralympics, by A1C Caitlin Gorsi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
