Wayne County hosted a Memorial Day event, National Moment of Silence and a wreath laying, in honor of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2017 11:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|528408
|VIRIN:
|170529-F-FU646-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104422956
|Length:
|00:04:47
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wayne County National Moment of Silence Ceremony, by Amn Shawna Keyes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
