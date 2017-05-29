(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Memorial Day Commemoration in Florence American Cemetery, Italy

    FLORENCE, ITALY

    05.29.2017

    Video by Antonio Bedin 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    Memorial Day commemoration at Florence American Cemetery, Italy, May 29, 2017.
    (Video by Visual Information Specialist Antonio Bedin/released)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2017
    Location: FLORENCE, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day Commemoration in Florence American Cemetery, Italy, by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Cemetery
    Florence
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Vicenza
    Florence American Cemetery
    Memorial Day Commemoration
    Caserma Ederle
    Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges
    Antonio Bedin
    Photo Studio Vicenza
    RTSD
    Firenze
    U.S. Army Europe Commanding General
    Umberto Forti
    Minister of Religion of the Florence Jewish Community
    Honorable Domenico Rossi
    7 ATC
    U.S. Embassy to Italy and San Marino
    Angel M. Matos
    Veterans of Foreign World Wars Post 8862
    the Boy Scouts of America
    Italian Carabinieri Band
    Charge d’Affaires Kelly Degnan
    Deputy Italian of Defense
    Reverend Canon
    T. Mark Dunnam

