(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Memorial Day 2017: Honoring Nebraska's Fallen

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2017

    Video by Spc. Lisa Crawford 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    This Memorial Day, the Nebraska National Guard asks you to please take a moment to remember the names of the Nebraskans - across all branches of military service - who have lost their lives in service to our country since 2003 (according to the Nebraska Department of Veterans' Affairs).

    In keeping with a tradition started by Wreaths Across America, we ask that you say the names aloud as you view them.

    "A person dies twice: once when they take their final breath, and later, the last time their name is spoken."

    By speaking their names aloud, you can help keep the memory of each Veteran alive. You can learn more about Nebraska's fallen heroes here: https://veterans.nebraska.gov/fallen-soldiers#2003

    (Music: http://www.purple-planet.com; "Shadowlands")

    (Nebraska National Guard video by Spc. Lisa Crawford)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2017
    Date Posted: 05.30.2017 10:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 528404
    VIRIN: 170529-Z-QR920-001
    Filename: DOD_104422766
    Length: 00:07:15
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day 2017: Honoring Nebraska's Fallen, by SPC Lisa Crawford, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Nebraska National Guard
    Honor
    Army Reserves
    Nebraska
    Remember
    Memorial Day
    Navy
    Marines
    Army
    Fallen Heroes
    Fallen Warriors

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT