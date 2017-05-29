Memorial Day 2017: Honoring Nebraska's Fallen

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This Memorial Day, the Nebraska National Guard asks you to please take a moment to remember the names of the Nebraskans - across all branches of military service - who have lost their lives in service to our country since 2003 (according to the Nebraska Department of Veterans' Affairs).



In keeping with a tradition started by Wreaths Across America, we ask that you say the names aloud as you view them.



"A person dies twice: once when they take their final breath, and later, the last time their name is spoken."



By speaking their names aloud, you can help keep the memory of each Veteran alive. You can learn more about Nebraska's fallen heroes here: https://veterans.nebraska.gov/fallen-soldiers#2003



(Music: http://www.purple-planet.com; "Shadowlands")



(Nebraska National Guard video by Spc. Lisa Crawford)