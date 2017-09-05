(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Caritas Religious Affairs Visit May 2017

    DJIBOUTI

    05.09.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Ryan McDivitt 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Members of Camp Lemonnier and Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa visit Caritas Mission to deliver supplies while building relationships with local Djiboutians.

    Date Taken: 05.09.2017
    Date Posted: 05.30.2017 11:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 528391
    VIRIN: 170509-F-NJ195-965
    Filename: DOD_104422492
    Length: 00:12:15
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Caritas Religious Affairs Visit May 2017, by SrA Ryan McDivitt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Camp Lemonnier
    East Africa
    CJTF-HOA
    United States Military
    Caritas

