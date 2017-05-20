KC-135 Provides Aerial Refueling to F-16s

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker and its aircrew provide aerial refueling to a pair of F-16C Fighting Falcons during a flight in support of Operation Resolute Support May 20, 2017. The 340th EARS, part of U.S. Air Forces Central Command, is responsible for delivering fuel for U.S. and coalition forces, enabling a persistent 24/7 presence in the area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech Sgt. Micah Theurich)