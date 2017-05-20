A 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker and its aircrew provide aerial refueling to a pair of F-16C Fighting Falcons during a flight in support of Operation Resolute Support May 20, 2017. The 340th EARS, part of U.S. Air Forces Central Command, is responsible for delivering fuel for U.S. and coalition forces, enabling a persistent 24/7 presence in the area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech Sgt. Micah Theurich)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2017 07:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|528380
|VIRIN:
|170520-F-LF925-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_104422376
|Length:
|00:12:32
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, KC-135 Provides Aerial Refueling to F-16s, by TSgt Micah Theurich, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
