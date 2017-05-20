(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    KC-135 Provides Aerial Refueling to F-16s

    UNITED STATES

    05.20.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Micah Theurich 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs

    A 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker and its aircrew provide aerial refueling to a pair of F-16C Fighting Falcons during a flight in support of Operation Resolute Support May 20, 2017. The 340th EARS, part of U.S. Air Forces Central Command, is responsible for delivering fuel for U.S. and coalition forces, enabling a persistent 24/7 presence in the area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech Sgt. Micah Theurich)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2017
    Date Posted: 05.30.2017 07:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 528380
    VIRIN: 170520-F-LF925-5001
    Filename: DOD_104422376
    Length: 00:12:32
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 Provides Aerial Refueling to F-16s, by TSgt Micah Theurich, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Stratotanker
    CENTCOM
    Coalition Forces
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron
    379th AEW
    U.S. Air Forces Central Command
    Fighting Falcon
    KC-135
    AFCENT
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    340th EARS
    ORS
    Operation Resolute Support

