U.S. Air Force members of the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron perform flight operations over an undisclosed location on May 23, 2017. During this mission, they were able to drop two leaflet bombs, performed aerial refueling and helped support troops on the ground with strategic strikes in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. John Raven)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2017 08:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|528376
|VIRIN:
|170523-F-AY943-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_104422336
|Length:
|00:04:03
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-52 Performs Strategic Strikes in OIR, by SSgt John Raven, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT