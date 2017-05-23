(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-52 Performs Strategic Strikes in OIR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.23.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Raven 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force members of the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron perform flight operations over an undisclosed location on May 23, 2017. During this mission, they were able to drop two leaflet bombs, performed aerial refueling and helped support troops on the ground with strategic strikes in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. John Raven)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.30.2017 08:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 528376
    VIRIN: 170523-F-AY943-5001
    Filename: DOD_104422336
    Length: 00:04:03
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-52 Performs Strategic Strikes in OIR, by SSgt John Raven, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    aerial refueling
    AFCENT
    US Air Force
    23rd EBS
    leaflet bombs
    strategic strikes

