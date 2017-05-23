B-52 Performs Strategic Strikes in OIR

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force members of the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron perform flight operations over an undisclosed location on May 23, 2017. During this mission, they were able to drop two leaflet bombs, performed aerial refueling and helped support troops on the ground with strategic strikes in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. John Raven)