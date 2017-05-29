(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1175th Transportation Company (Social Media)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.29.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tim Morgan 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    1175th Transportation Company, Tennessee Army National Guard, provides vehicle recovery support operations for the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard's National Training Center rotation at Fort Irwin, CA.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2017
    Date Posted: 05.30.2017 09:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 528367
    VIRIN: 170529-A-QA210-001
    Filename: DOD_104422186
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1175th Transportation Company (Social Media), by SSG Tim Morgan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Tennessee Army National Guard
    NTC
    1175th Transportation Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT