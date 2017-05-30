The 298th Support Battalion participates in the 155th's 2017 NTC rotation.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2017 08:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|528363
|VIRIN:
|170530-A-HX543-108
|Filename:
|DOD_104422176
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The 298th during NTC 2017 (Social Media), by SPC Dharron Collins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT