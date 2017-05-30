(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The 298th during NTC 2017 (Social Media)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2017

    Video by Spc. Dharron Collins 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    The 298th Support Battalion participates in the 155th's 2017 NTC rotation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2017
    Date Posted: 05.30.2017 08:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 528363
    VIRIN: 170530-A-HX543-108
    Filename: DOD_104422176
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 298th during NTC 2017 (Social Media), by SPC Dharron Collins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    FORT IRWIN
    NATIONAL TRAINING CENTER
    MISSISSIPPI
    SUPPORT
    MSARNG
    MSNG
    155 ABCT
    155NTC17
    298

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT