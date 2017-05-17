U.S., French Marines Train Together on Guam (B-roll)

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/528349" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

(ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam) - Jeanne D'Arc 17 is a French-led exercise which strengthens strategic partnerships among U.S., U.K., France and Japan. The goal of Jeanne D’Arc is to facilitate interaction between troops, which enhance combined readiness in response to crisis and disaster throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. B-roll includes shots of troops on patrol and clearing buildings on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Interviews with two troops: Lance Cpl. Alan Au Bouchon, Infantryman, U.S. Marines and Sgt. Frederic Castel, French Marines