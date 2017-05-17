(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S., French Marines Train Together on Guam (B-roll)

    GUAM

    05.17.2017

    Video by Amy Forsythe 

    Defense Media Activity - Guam

    (ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam) - Jeanne D'Arc 17 is a French-led exercise which strengthens strategic partnerships among U.S., U.K., France and Japan. The goal of Jeanne D’Arc is to facilitate interaction between troops, which enhance combined readiness in response to crisis and disaster throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. B-roll includes shots of troops on patrol and clearing buildings on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Interviews with two troops: Lance Cpl. Alan Au Bouchon, Infantryman, U.S. Marines and Sgt. Frederic Castel, French Marines

    VIDEO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., French Marines Train Together on Guam (B-roll), by Amy Forsythe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Amy Forsythe
    Marines
    training

