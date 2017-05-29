(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fleet Week NYC: New Rochelle Memorial Day Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW ROCHELLE, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2017

    Video by Sgt. Olivia McDonald 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Veterans, locals and Marines remember the fallen during a Memorial Day Ceremony in New Rochelle, N.Y., May 29, 2017. Marines, Sailors and Coast Guardsmen are in New York to interact with the public, demonstrate capabilities and teach the people of New York about America's sea services. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Olivia McDonald)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2017
    Date Posted: 05.29.2017 18:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 528335
    VIRIN: 170529-M-VS306-001
    Filename: DOD_104421737
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: NEW ROCHELLE, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Week NYC: New Rochelle Memorial Day Ceremony, by Sgt Olivia McDonald, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    USS Kearsarge
    Freedom
    Fleet Week
    Times Square
    VFW
    American Legion
    II MEF
    Marines
    Aviation
    LHD-3
    Combat Logistics Regiment 25
    CLR-25
    Fleet Week NYC
    New Rochelle
    #FleetWeekNYC
    Fleet Week Marines
    fwny2017

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT