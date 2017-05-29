(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Maple Resolve 17 Final Battle Exercise

    WAINWRIGHT, AB, CANADA

    05.29.2017

    Video by Spc. Alicia Pennisi 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A final battle exercise took place in the village of Bayan between the 2nd Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group and the 2nd Battalion Princess of Whales' Royal Regiment culminating Maple Resolve 17 at Camp Wainwright, Alberta, Canada.

    Exercise Maple Resolve 17 is the Canadian Army's largest and most complex training event of the year and runs from 14-29 May. The 2 Mechanized Brigade Group soldiers and 450 Aviation Detachments, the designated High Readiness Aviation Battalion, are taking part in the exercise with support from the Royal Canadian Air Force, the U.S. Army, U.S. Reserves, U.S. National Guard, U.S. Marines, as well as military elements from Britain, Australia, New Zealand and France.

    Date Taken: 05.29.2017
    Date Posted: 05.29.2017 18:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 528333
    VIRIN: 170529-A-U1657-007
    Filename: DOD_104421690
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: WAINWRIGHT, AB, CA 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maple Resolve 17 Final Battle Exercise, by SPC Alicia Pennisi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Canada
    Canadian Army
    Alberta
    Army Reserve
    Camp Wainwright
    Maple Resolve 17
    Spc. Alicia Pennisi

