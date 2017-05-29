A final battle exercise took place in the village of Bayan between the 2nd Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group and the 2nd Battalion Princess of Whales' Royal Regiment culminating Maple Resolve 17 at Camp Wainwright, Alberta, Canada.
Exercise Maple Resolve 17 is the Canadian Army's largest and most complex training event of the year and runs from 14-29 May. The 2 Mechanized Brigade Group soldiers and 450 Aviation Detachments, the designated High Readiness Aviation Battalion, are taking part in the exercise with support from the Royal Canadian Air Force, the U.S. Army, U.S. Reserves, U.S. National Guard, U.S. Marines, as well as military elements from Britain, Australia, New Zealand and France.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2017 18:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|528333
|VIRIN:
|170529-A-U1657-007
|Filename:
|DOD_104421690
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|WAINWRIGHT, AB, CA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Maple Resolve 17 Final Battle Exercise, by SPC Alicia Pennisi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
