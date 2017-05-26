Soldiers of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, enter “the box” May 26, 2017 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California. Over 5,000 Soldiers and Airmen from around the country are participating in the 155th’s NTC rotation.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2017 19:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|528332
|VIRIN:
|170526-A-QA210-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104421689
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 155th ABCT Enters the "box" (Social Media), by SSG Tim Morgan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT