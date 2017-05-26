(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    155th ABCT Enters the "box" (Social Media)

    UNITED STATES

    05.26.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tim Morgan 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, enter “the box” May 26, 2017 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California. Over 5,000 Soldiers and Airmen from around the country are participating in the 155th’s NTC rotation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2017
    Date Posted: 05.29.2017 19:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 528332
    VIRIN: 170526-A-QA210-001
    Filename: DOD_104421689
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 155th ABCT Enters the "box" (Social Media), by SSG Tim Morgan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    NTC
    155th ABCT

