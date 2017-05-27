Memorial Day Celebration

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti commemorate Memorial Day during a ceremony held in Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery in Plombieres, Belgium. The Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery and Memorial contains the graves of nearly 8,000 members of the American military who died in World War II. It is one of fourteen cemeteries for American World War II dead on foreign soil, and is administered by the American Battle Monuments Commission.