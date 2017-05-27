Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti commemorate Memorial Day during a ceremony held in Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery in Plombieres, Belgium. The Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery and Memorial contains the graves of nearly 8,000 members of the American military who died in World War II. It is one of fourteen cemeteries for American World War II dead on foreign soil, and is administered by the American Battle Monuments Commission.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2017 14:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|528320
|VIRIN:
|170527-N-NW381-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104421092
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Memorial Day Celebration, by PO2 Maria Rachel Melchor, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT