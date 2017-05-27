(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Memorial Day Celebration

    GERMANY

    05.27.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Maria Rachel Melchor 

    Defense Media Activity - Forward Center Europe

    Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti commemorate Memorial Day during a ceremony held in Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery in Plombieres, Belgium. The Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery and Memorial contains the graves of nearly 8,000 members of the American military who died in World War II. It is one of fourteen cemeteries for American World War II dead on foreign soil, and is administered by the American Battle Monuments Commission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2017
    Date Posted: 05.29.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day Celebration, by PO2 Maria Rachel Melchor, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    GEN Scaparrotti
    DMA FCE
    Memorial Day 2017

