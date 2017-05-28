(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Village of Hastings-on-Hudson Memorial Day Parade

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2017

    Marines, Sailors and Coast Guardsmen are in New York to interact with the public, demonstrate capabilities and teach the people of New York about America's sea services. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Holly Pernell)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2017
    Date Posted: 05.29.2017 14:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 528318
    VIRIN: 170528-M-ZZ999-001
    Filename: DOD_104421090
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Village of Hastings-on-Hudson Memorial Day Parade, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USMC
    Fleet Week
    Memorial Day
    II MEF
    Marines
    Fleet Week NYC
    #FleetWeekNYC
    Fleet Week Marines
    fwny2017

