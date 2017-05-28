Marines, Sailors and Coast Guardsmen are in New York to interact with the public, demonstrate capabilities and teach the people of New York about America's sea services. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Holly Pernell)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2017 14:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|528318
|VIRIN:
|170528-M-ZZ999-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104421090
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Village of Hastings-on-Hudson Memorial Day Parade, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
