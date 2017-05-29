Memorial Day at Madingley American Cemetery

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/528315" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Troops and families stationed in the UK as well as our partners in the UK gather to pay respect to the men and women buried at the Madingley American Cemetery, and all who've paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.