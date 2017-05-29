Troops and families stationed in the UK as well as our partners in the UK gather to pay respect to the men and women buried at the Madingley American Cemetery, and all who've paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2017 13:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|528315
|VIRIN:
|170529-F-JX966-717
|Filename:
|DOD_104421045
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAM, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Memorial Day at Madingley American Cemetery, by SSgt Richard Ware, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT