    Memorial Day at Madingley American Cemetery

    CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.29.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Richard Ware 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Troops and families stationed in the UK as well as our partners in the UK gather to pay respect to the men and women buried at the Madingley American Cemetery, and all who've paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

    Date Taken: 05.29.2017
    Date Posted: 05.29.2017 13:34
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day at Madingley American Cemetery, by SSgt Richard Ware, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

