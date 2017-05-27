(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fleet Week NYC: Project Healing Waters

    LONG VALLEY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2017

    Video by Pfc. Abrey Liggins 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines and Sailors go fly fishing as part of Project Healing Waters during Fleet Week New York 2017, May 27, 2017. Marines, Sailors and Coast Guardsmen are in New York to interact with the public, demonstrate capabilities and teach the people of New York about America's sea services. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Abrey D. Liggins)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Week NYC: Project Healing Waters, by PFC Abrey Liggins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

