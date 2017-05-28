(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lafayette Escadrille Memorail Day 2017

    FRANCE

    05.28.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Emma Mayen 

    American Forces Network Europe

    This Memorial Day EUCOM and NATO allies continue to stand together in
    maintaining a Strong Europe by celebrating service members of the past who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

    Date Taken: 05.28.2017
    Date Posted: 05.29.2017 09:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 528282
    VIRIN: 170528-F-NA915-894
    Filename: DOD_104420793
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lafayette Escadrille Memorail Day 2017, by SSgt Emma Mayen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

