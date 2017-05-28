This Memorial Day EUCOM and NATO allies continue to stand together in
maintaining a Strong Europe by celebrating service members of the past who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2017 09:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|528282
|VIRIN:
|170528-F-NA915-894
|Filename:
|DOD_104420793
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lafayette Escadrille Memorail Day 2017, by SSgt Emma Mayen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT