(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment Final Roll Call Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TOWNSVILLE, NT, AUSTRALIA

    05.29.2017

    Video by Cpl. Nathaniel Cray 

    Marine Rotational Force Darwin

    AUSTRALIAN ARMY BASE LAVARACK BARRACKS, Australia – Marines with 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, Marine Rotational Force Darwin, hold a final roll call ceremony, May 29, 2017. The final roll call ceremony is a tradition where all members of a unit pay tribute to fallen service members within the unit by calling out their names in a roll call.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2017
    Date Posted: 05.29.2017 07:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 528267
    VIRIN: 170529-M-DZ326-8585
    Filename: DOD_104420589
    Length: 00:11:05
    Location: TOWNSVILLE, NT, AU
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment Final Roll Call Ceremony, by Cpl Nathaniel Cray, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    3rd Battalion
    U.S.
    USMC
    Australia
    3/4
    4th Marine Regiment
    Marine Corps
    deployment
    III MEF
    Final Roll Call
    Australian Defence Force
    Talisman Sabre
    ADF
    Northern Territory
    Marine Rotational Force-Darwin
    MRF-D
    Koolendong
    Southern Jackaroo
    MRF-D 17
    Australian Army Base Lavarack Barracks

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT