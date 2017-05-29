AUSTRALIAN ARMY BASE LAVARACK BARRACKS, Australia – Marines with 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, Marine Rotational Force Darwin, hold a final roll call ceremony, May 29, 2017. The final roll call ceremony is a tradition where all members of a unit pay tribute to fallen service members within the unit by calling out their names in a roll call.
|05.29.2017
|05.29.2017 07:55
|B-Roll
|528267
|170529-M-DZ326-8585
|DOD_104420589
|00:11:05
|TOWNSVILLE, NT, AU
This work, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment Final Roll Call Ceremony, by Cpl Nathaniel Cray, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
