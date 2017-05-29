Memorial Day Ceremony at Bagram Airfield

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Forces-Afghanistan hosted a Memorial Day ceremony on May 29, 2017. Major General John C. Thomson III, Deputy Commanding General, United States Forces-Afghanistan (Support) and the Commander of the United States National Support Element, addressed the significance of Memorial Day for those deployed here and those stateside. (Video by Jet Fabara, U.S. Forces-Afghanistan Public Affairs)