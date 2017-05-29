(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Memorial Day Ceremony at Bagram Airfield

    AFGHANISTAN

    05.29.2017

    Video by Jet Fabara 

    U.S. Forces Afghanistan

    U.S. Forces-Afghanistan hosted a Memorial Day ceremony on May 29, 2017. Major General John C. Thomson III, Deputy Commanding General, United States Forces-Afghanistan (Support) and the Commander of the United States National Support Element, addressed the significance of Memorial Day for those deployed here and those stateside. (Video by Jet Fabara, U.S. Forces-Afghanistan Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2017
    Category: B-Roll
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day Ceremony at Bagram Airfield, by Jet Fabara, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Bagram Airfield
    USFOR-A
    Memorial Day
    Afghanistan

