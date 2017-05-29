On Memorial Day we honor the memory of Americans who died while serving in our nation's Armed Forces. The Invitation to National Moment of Remembrance invites viewers to pause and reflect for just one minute.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2017 05:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|528256
|VIRIN:
|170529-Z-PZ163-004
|Filename:
|DOD_104420485
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Invitation to National Moment of Remembrance, by SPC Don Kazery, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT