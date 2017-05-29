(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Invitation to National Moment of Remembrance (Social Media)

    UNITED STATES

    05.29.2017

    Video by Spc. Don Kazery 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    On Memorial Day we honor the memory of Americans who died while serving in our nation's Armed Forces. The Invitation to National Moment of Remembrance invites viewers to pause and reflect for just one minute.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Invitation to National Moment of Remembrance (Social Media), by SPC Don Kazery, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

