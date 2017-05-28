Maryland Congressman Anthony Brown toured the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, and met with Maryland Troops. Interview took place on May 29, 2017. Video contains interview only, slate includes questions.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2017 03:10
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|528243
|VIRIN:
|170528-Z-HX543-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104420409
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Maryland Congressman Anthony Brown visits Troops at the National Training Center - Interview, by SPC Dharron Collins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT