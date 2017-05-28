(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Maryland Congressman Anthony Brown visits Troops at the National Training Center - Interview

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2017

    Video by Spc. Dharron Collins 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Maryland Congressman Anthony Brown toured the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, and met with Maryland Troops. Interview took place on May 29, 2017. Video contains interview only, slate includes questions.

    Date Taken: 05.28.2017
    Date Posted: 05.29.2017 03:10
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 528243
    VIRIN: 170528-Z-HX543-001
    Filename: DOD_104420409
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland Congressman Anthony Brown visits Troops at the National Training Center - Interview, by SPC Dharron Collins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    FORT IRWIN
    MISSISSIPPI
    CALIFORNIA
    MARYLAND
    TRAINING
    CONGRESSMAN
    ANTHONY BROWN
    155ABCT
    155NTC17

