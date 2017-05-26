Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force 17.2 hiked to the Horno Crosses to build camaraderie by visiting hallowed ground to the Marines of 1st Marine Regiment. There, the Marines paid their respects to their comrades in arms while bonding in fellowship. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Tyler Harrison)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2017 23:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|528230
|VIRIN:
|170526-M-ZR897-974
|Filename:
|DOD_104420339
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SPMAGTF-CR-CC 17.2 Camaraderie Hike, by Cpl Tyler Harrison, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT