SPMAGTF-CR-CC 17.2 Camaraderie Hike

Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force 17.2 hiked to the Horno Crosses to build camaraderie by visiting hallowed ground to the Marines of 1st Marine Regiment. There, the Marines paid their respects to their comrades in arms while bonding in fellowship. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Tyler Harrison)