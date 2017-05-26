(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SPMAGTF-CR-CC 17.2 Camaraderie Hike

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2017

    Video by Cpl. Tyler Harrison 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force 17.2 hiked to the Horno Crosses to build camaraderie by visiting hallowed ground to the Marines of 1st Marine Regiment. There, the Marines paid their respects to their comrades in arms while bonding in fellowship. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Tyler Harrison)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2017
    Date Posted: 05.28.2017 23:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 528230
    VIRIN: 170526-M-ZR897-974
    Filename: DOD_104420339
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPMAGTF-CR-CC 17.2 Camaraderie Hike, by Cpl Tyler Harrison, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Sailors
    California
    Marines
    Training

