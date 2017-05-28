(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Second Annual Freedom Run

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2017

    Video by David Todd 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen participate in the second annual Freedom Run through downtown Manhattan May 28 during 2017 Fleet Week New York.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Second Annual Freedom Run, by David Todd, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    fwny2017

