Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen participate in the second annual Freedom Run through downtown Manhattan May 28 during 2017 Fleet Week New York.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2017 19:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|528225
|VIRIN:
|170528-N-KH675-200
|Filename:
|DOD_104420259
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Second Annual Freedom Run, by David Todd, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
