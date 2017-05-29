(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Memorial Day 17 at Normandy American Cemetery

    FRANCE

    05.29.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Henry Gundacker 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe

    Maj. Gen. Mark Schwartz, commander of U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, pays tribute to the 9,387 Americans resting peacefully at Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France.

    Date Taken: 05.29.2017
    Date Posted: 05.29.2017 02:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 528222
    VIRIN: 170529-A-FN691-173
    Filename: DOD_104420256
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: FR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day 17 at Normandy American Cemetery, by SSG Henry Gundacker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    #Normandy #specialforces #DDAY

