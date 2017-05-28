Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen take off on their mile and a half Freedom Run as part of Fleet Week New York 2017, May 28, 2017. The service members are in New York to interact with the public, demonstrate capabilities and teach the people of New York about America’s sea services. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Gabby Petticrew)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2017 17:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|528218
|VIRIN:
|170528-M-IQ883-003
|Filename:
|DOD_104420192
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fleet Week New York service members participate in Freedom Run, by Sgt Gabrielle Petticrew, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
