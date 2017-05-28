(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fleet Week New York service members participate in Freedom Run

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2017

    Video by Sgt. Gabrielle Petticrew 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen take off on their mile and a half Freedom Run as part of Fleet Week New York 2017, May 28, 2017. The service members are in New York to interact with the public, demonstrate capabilities and teach the people of New York about America’s sea services. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Gabby Petticrew)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2017
    Date Posted: 05.28.2017 17:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 528218
    VIRIN: 170528-M-IQ883-003
    Filename: DOD_104420192
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Week New York service members participate in Freedom Run, by Sgt Gabrielle Petticrew, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USMC
    9/11
    Freedom Run
    streets
    9/11 Memorial
    Freedom
    Fleet Week
    Times Square
    Memorial Day
    II MEF
    Marines
    Combat Logistics Regiment 25
    CLR-25
    Fleet Week NYC
    #FleetWeekNYC
    Fleet Week Marines
    fwny2017

