Marines and sailors competed in the annual Fleet Week Tug-of-War on Fox & Friends. Marines, Sailors and Coast Guardsmen are in New York to interact with the public, demonstrate capabilities and teach the people of New York about America's sea services.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2017 16:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|528213
|VIRIN:
|170528-M-MG926-223
|Filename:
|DOD_104419905
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fox & Friends Tug-of-war, by Cpl Warren Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
