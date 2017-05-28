(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fox & Friends Tug-of-war

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2017

    Video by Cpl. Warren Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Marines and sailors competed in the annual Fleet Week Tug-of-War on Fox & Friends. Marines, Sailors and Coast Guardsmen are in New York to interact with the public, demonstrate capabilities and teach the people of New York about America's sea services.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2017
    Date Posted: 05.28.2017 16:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 528213
    VIRIN: 170528-M-MG926-223
    Filename: DOD_104419905
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fox & Friends Tug-of-war, by Cpl Warren Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Fleet Week
    tug of war
    sailors
    Marines
    tug-of-war
    fox and friends
    fox & friends
    body bearers
    Fleet Week NYC
    Fleet Week Marines
    fwny2017

