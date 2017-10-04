(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Body Bearers Studio Broll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2017

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Kristin Bagley, Lance Cpl. Samantha Bray, Master Gunnery Sgt. Chad McMeen, Cpl. Annika Moody, Cpl. Warren Smith and Lance Cpl. Timothy Smithers

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Body Bearers from Marine Barracks Washington perform their funeral regiment in a studio at the Defense Media Activity in Fort Meade, Md.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.28.2017 13:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 528208
    VIRIN: 170410-M-JM651-001
    Filename: DOD_104419729
    Length: 00:14:06
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Body Bearers Studio Broll, by GySgt Kristin Bagley, LCpl Samantha Bray, MGySgt Chad McMeen, Cpl Annika Moody, Cpl Warren Smith and LCpl Timothy Smithers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    memorial
    death
    dress blues
    Fort Meade
    DMA
    studio
    Arlington National Cemetery
    casket
    funeral
    Marines
    American Flag
    never forget
    Marine Barracks Washington
    8th and I
    body bearers
    DMAPROD

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT