Body Bearers from Marine Barracks Washington perform their funeral regiment in a studio at the Defense Media Activity in Fort Meade, Md.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2017 13:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:14:06
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
This work, Body Bearers Studio Broll, by GySgt Kristin Bagley, LCpl Samantha Bray, MGySgt Chad McMeen, Cpl Annika Moody, Cpl Warren Smith and LCpl Timothy Smithers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
