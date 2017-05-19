(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sgt. O'Conner NCAA Women's World Series shout out

    YAVORIV, UKRAINE

    05.19.2017

    Video by Sgt. Anthony Jones 

    45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Sgt. Matthew O'Conner of the 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, welcomes fans to Military Appreciation Night at the NCAA's Women's College World Series.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2017
    Date Posted: 05.28.2017 14:57
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 528198
    VIRIN: 170519-A-RH707-006
    Filename: DOD_104419671
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: YAVORIV, UA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. O'Conner NCAA Women's World Series shout out, by SGT Anthony Jones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Department of State
    NATO
    Shout out
    Thunderbirds
    Oklahoma Army National Guard
    Europe
    NCAA
    World Series
    Combined Training
    Army Training
    US Army Europe
    Ukraine
    EUCOM
    military
    U.S. Army
    Partnership
    USAREUR
    Ukrainian Army
    45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Yavoriv
    45th
    45 IBCT
    IPSC
    JMTG-U
    Joint Multinational Training Group
    Women's World Series

