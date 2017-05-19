Soldiers of the 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, welcome fans to Military Appreciation Night at the NCAA's Women's College World Series.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2017 14:57
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|528188
|VIRIN:
|170519-A-RH707-803
|Filename:
|DOD_104419661
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|YAVORIV, UA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldiers of the 45th IBCT NCAA Women's World Series shout ot, by SGT Anthony Jones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT