Soldiers deployed to Latvia with the 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 10th Aviation Regiment, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, conducted cold load training with Latvian National Guard and Latvian first responders to show how casualties could be transferred using U.S. Army helicopters. Soldiers of 3-10 GSAB are deployed to Europe as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, a U.S. led effort in Eastern Europe that demonstrates U.S. commitment to the collective security of NATO and dedication to enduring peace and stability in the region.
Report by Sgt. Josh Joyner
Interviews with Captain Chad Merfeld, Flight Surgeon, 3rd General Aviation Support Battalion, 10th Aviation Regiment, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2017 11:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|528177
|VIRIN:
|170527-A-KQ181-123
|Filename:
|DOD_104419218
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|LIELVARDE, LV
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, TF Baltic Phoenix conducts cold-load training with Latvian First Responders, by SGT Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT