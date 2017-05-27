TF Baltic Phoenix conducts cold-load training with Latvian First Responders

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers deployed to Latvia with the 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 10th Aviation Regiment, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, conducted cold load training with Latvian National Guard and Latvian first responders to show how casualties could be transferred using U.S. Army helicopters. Soldiers of 3-10 GSAB are deployed to Europe as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, a U.S. led effort in Eastern Europe that demonstrates U.S. commitment to the collective security of NATO and dedication to enduring peace and stability in the region.



Report by Sgt. Josh Joyner



Interviews with Captain Chad Merfeld, Flight Surgeon, 3rd General Aviation Support Battalion, 10th Aviation Regiment, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade