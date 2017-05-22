Local Afghans train in air traffic control and fire manangement at Kandahar Airfield.
|05.22.2017
|05.28.2017 08:21
|Package
|528174
|170522-F-TU341-729
|DOD_104419164
|00:01:11
|KANDAHAR AIRFIELD, AF
|3
|3
|3
|0
This work, Afghan Nationals On the Job Training, by SrA Joshua Crawley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
