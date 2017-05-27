(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sustaining Support Operations (Social Media)

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Needham 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    In order for the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team to remain a ready and lethal force, a ton of support is needed. Army Staff Sergeant Michael Needham brings us the story from the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California. (Mississippi National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Needham)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2017
    Date Posted: 05.28.2017 09:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 528169
    VIRIN: 170527-A-XA218-694
    Filename: DOD_104418913
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Hometown: MONTICELLO, MS, US
    Hometown: TUPELO, MS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sustaining Support Operations (Social Media), by SSG Michael Needham, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    National Training Center
    NTC
    Mississippi National Guard
    Mississippi Army National Guard
    102d MPAD
    MSARNG
    102d Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    155th Armored Brigade Combat Team
    Michael Needham
    155th ABCT
    Dixie Thunder
    “Mississippi Rifles”
    155NTC17
    Staff Sgt. Michael Needham
    106 Support Battalion

