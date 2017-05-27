Citizen Airmen from the 920th Rescue Wing demonstrate their combat-search and rescue capabilities aboard an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter during the National Salute to America’s Heroes Air and Sea Show May, 27, 2017. The air show was held during Memorial Day Weekend, to honor service members who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2017 21:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|528152
|VIRIN:
|170527-F-AM664-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104418749
|Length:
|00:04:06
|Location:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 920th Rescue Wing, National Salute to America’s Heroes Air and Sea Show, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
