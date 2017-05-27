(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    920th Rescue Wing, National Salute to America’s Heroes Air and Sea Show

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2017

    Courtesy Video

    920th Rescue Wing

    Citizen Airmen from the 920th Rescue Wing demonstrate their combat-search and rescue capabilities aboard an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter during the National Salute to America’s Heroes Air and Sea Show May, 27, 2017. The air show was held during Memorial Day Weekend, to honor service members who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2017
    Date Posted: 05.27.2017 21:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 528152
    VIRIN: 170527-F-AM664-002
    Filename: DOD_104418749
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 920th Rescue Wing, National Salute to America’s Heroes Air and Sea Show, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Combat
    Pararescue
    PJs
    HH-60
    Pave Hawk
    Air Force
    Miami Beach
    South Beach
    USA Salute
    Miami Air Show

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT