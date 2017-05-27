Marines from the U.S.S. Kearsarge show military vehicles, weapon systems, and more to locals in Prospect Park as part of Fleet Week New York, May 27, 2017. U.S. Marines, Sailors and Coast Guardsmen are in New York to interact with the public, demonstrate capabilities and teach the people of New York about America’s sea services. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gloria Lepko)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2017 18:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|528149
|VIRIN:
|170527-M-UF827-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104418731
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|19
|Downloads:
|10
|High-Res. Downloads:
|10
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fleet Week New York 2017: Marine Day, by LCpl Gloria Lepko, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
