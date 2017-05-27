(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fleet Week New York 2017: Marine Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Gloria Lepko 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines from the U.S.S. Kearsarge show military vehicles, weapon systems, and more to locals in Prospect Park as part of Fleet Week New York, May 27, 2017. U.S. Marines, Sailors and Coast Guardsmen are in New York to interact with the public, demonstrate capabilities and teach the people of New York about America’s sea services. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gloria Lepko)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2017
    Date Posted: 05.27.2017 18:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 528149
    VIRIN: 170527-M-UF827-001
    Filename: DOD_104418731
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 10
    High-Res. Downloads: 10
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Week New York 2017: Marine Day, by LCpl Gloria Lepko, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NYC
    Marine Corps Martial Arts
    Fleet Week
    MCMAP
    Marines
    Weapons
    Fleet Week New York
    Prospect Park
    Community Interaction
    Marine Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT