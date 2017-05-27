920th Rescue Wing, National Salute to America’s Heroes Air and Sea Show

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Citizen Airmen from the 920th Rescue Wing demonstrate their combat-search and rescue capabilities aboard an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter during the National Salute to America’s Heroes Air and Sea Show May, 27, 2017. The air show was held during Memorial Day Weekend, to honor service members who have made the ultimate sacrifice.