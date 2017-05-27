(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    FWNY, Habitat for Humanity NY

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2017

    Video by Cpl. Annika Moody 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Service members participating in Fleet Week, New York 2017 helping Habitat for Humanity as they build homes, help bring community centers back to life, and create affordable living for the people of New York City. U.S. Marines, sailors and Coast Guardsmen are in New York to interact with the public, demonstrate capabilities and teach the people of New York about America’s sea services.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2017
    Date Posted: 05.27.2017 18:35
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    This work, FWNY, Habitat for Humanity NY, by Cpl Annika Moody, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Building
    NYC
    Habitat for Humanity
    Marine Corps
    Construction
    FWNY
    Fleet Week NYC
    2017
    FWNY2017

