Service members participating in Fleet Week, New York 2017 helping Habitat for Humanity as they build homes, help bring community centers back to life, and create affordable living for the people of New York City. U.S. Marines, sailors and Coast Guardsmen are in New York to interact with the public, demonstrate capabilities and teach the people of New York about America’s sea services.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2017 18:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|528143
|VIRIN:
|170527-M-JM651-088
|Filename:
|DOD_104418725
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, FWNY, Habitat for Humanity NY, by Cpl Annika Moody, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT