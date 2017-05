FWNY, Habitat for Humanity NY

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Service members participating in Fleet Week, New York 2017 helping Habitat for Humanity as they build homes, help bring community centers back to life, and create affordable living for the people of New York City. U.S. Marines, sailors and Coast Guardsmen are in New York to interact with the public, demonstrate capabilities and teach the people of New York about America’s sea services.