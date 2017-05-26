video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines were invited out to the storied Winged Foot Golf Club to play with Professionals and other VIP's in the Fleet Week Invitational Golf Tournament May 26, 2017, Mamaroneck, New York. U.S. Marines, sailors and Coast Guardsmen are in New York to interact with the public, demonstrate capabilities and teach the people of New York about America's sea services.