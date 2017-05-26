Marines were invited out to the storied Winged Foot Golf Club to play with Professionals and other VIP's in the Fleet Week Invitational Golf Tournament May 26, 2017, Mamaroneck, New York. U.S. Marines, sailors and Coast Guardsmen are in New York to interact with the public, demonstrate capabilities and teach the people of New York about America's sea services.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2017 21:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|528140
|VIRIN:
|170526-M-MG926-412
|Filename:
|DOD_104418545
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|MAMARONECK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fleet Week Invitational Golf Tournament, by Cpl Warren Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
