(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fleet Week Invitational Golf Tournament

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAMARONECK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2017

    Video by Cpl. Warren Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Marines were invited out to the storied Winged Foot Golf Club to play with Professionals and other VIP's in the Fleet Week Invitational Golf Tournament May 26, 2017, Mamaroneck, New York. U.S. Marines, sailors and Coast Guardsmen are in New York to interact with the public, demonstrate capabilities and teach the people of New York about America's sea services.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2017
    Date Posted: 05.27.2017 21:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 528140
    VIRIN: 170526-M-MG926-412
    Filename: DOD_104418545
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: MAMARONECK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Week Invitational Golf Tournament, by Cpl Warren Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    PGA
    Fleet Week
    tournament
    Marines
    pro
    Fleet Week NYC
    Lt. Gen. John Wissler
    Fleet Week Marines
    fwny2017
    Golf tour
    winged foot golf club

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT