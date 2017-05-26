(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 Fleet Week New York 9/11 Reenlistment and Promotion Ceremony

    NY, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2017

    Footage from re-enlistment/promotion ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial plaza as part of 2017 Fleet Week New York (FWNY), May 26. FWNY, now in its 29th year, is the city's time-honored celebration of the sea services. It is an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of New York and the surrounding tri-state area to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Special 3rd Class Taylor A. Elberg/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2017
