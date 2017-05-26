(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Band Northeast Rock Band in Times Square for FWNY 2017

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    Footage from Navy Band Northeast rock band "Rhode Island Sound" performing in Times Square as part of Fleet Week New York (FWNY) 2017, May 26. FWNY, now in its 29th year, is the city's time-honored celebration of the sea services. It is an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of New York and the surrounding tri-state area to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. The week-long celebration has been held nearly every year since 1984. (U.S. navy video by MC2 Travis DiPerna/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2017
    Date Posted: 05.27.2017
    Category: Video Productions
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Northeast Rock Band in Times Square for FWNY 2017, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    fwny2017

