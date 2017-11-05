(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MAFs provide rapid refueling for helos

    MT, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Delia Marchick 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    The 341st Operations Group and 40th Helicopter Squadron recently initiated missile alert facility helicopter refueling operations here, where seven of Malmstrom’s 15 MAFs installed helicopter refueling capabilities to expedite the refueling process.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAFs provide rapid refueling for helos, by SSgt Delia Marchick, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

