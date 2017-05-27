Check out what the Pacific Partnership Engineering Team accomplished in Vietnam during their stops in Da Nang and Khanh Hoa.
Date Taken:
05.27.2017
Date Posted:
05.28.2017
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|528113
|VIRIN:
|170527-N-WJ640-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104418137
|Length:
|00:01:13
Location:
NHA TRANG, VN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Partnership 2017: Engineering Projects, by PO3 Madailein Abbott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
