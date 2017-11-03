Counterin IEDs with Helmand bomb squad

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Some of the biggest threats to stability and security in Afghanistan are hidden in the ground - but Afghan National Army soldiers are being trained to find them. At Helmand Military Training Center, the 215th Corps is finishing a counter IEDs course, where they were trained by NATO's Resolute Support mission.



1st Lieutenant, Jamshed, 215th Corps Squad Leader (in Dari):



"For the last 2 months we have been taught by our trainers, so today we are here to practice what we’ve learned throughout the course."



"It was really good course, we learned our weak points and strong points and we also learned how to walk and drive our armored vehicles in this kind of territory"



"What we’ve learned is essential because the enemy is mainly using this [IEDs] and especially in Helmand province where the nature of the territory makes it easier for them."