(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Counterin IEDs with Helmand bomb squad

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AFGHANISTAN

    03.11.2017

    Video by OF-4 Una Sighvatsdottir 

    Resolute Support Headquarters

    Some of the biggest threats to stability and security in Afghanistan are hidden in the ground - but Afghan National Army soldiers are being trained to find them. At Helmand Military Training Center, the 215th Corps is finishing a counter IEDs course, where they were trained by NATO's Resolute Support mission.

    1st Lieutenant, Jamshed, 215th Corps Squad Leader (in Dari):

    "For the last 2 months we have been taught by our trainers, so today we are here to practice what we’ve learned throughout the course."

    "It was really good course, we learned our weak points and strong points and we also learned how to walk and drive our armored vehicles in this kind of territory"

    "What we’ve learned is essential because the enemy is mainly using this [IEDs] and especially in Helmand province where the nature of the territory makes it easier for them."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2017
    Date Posted: 05.28.2017 05:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 528109
    VIRIN: 170311-D-UN403-711
    Filename: DOD_104418121
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: AF
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Counterin IEDs with Helmand bomb squad, by OF-4 Una Sighvatsdottir, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    Afghanistan
    IED
    Afghan National Army
    ANA
    Helmand
    TAA
    Resolute Support
    Counter IEDs

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT