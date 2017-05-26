(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Gunner fact or fiction Vol. 2 - Cooking with Gunner

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2017

    Video by Cpl. Clarence Wimberly 

    2D Marine Division Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 5 Christian P. Wade, Division Gunner, 2nd Marine Division (2dMARDIV), demonstrates how hot a suppressor can get while attached to a small arms weapon, near Camp Lejeune, N.C., May 26, 2017. The Gunner Fact or Fiction series dispels common myths and misconceptions regarding the true physical aspects of Marine Corps weapon systems. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Clarence L. Wimberly)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2017
    Date Posted: 05.27.2017 20:37
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 528107
    VIRIN: 170526-M-SE729-003
    Filename: DOD_104418119
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gunner fact or fiction Vol. 2 - Cooking with Gunner, by Cpl Clarence Wimberly, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Gunner
    Marines
    2d MARDIV
    2d MARDIVCC
    fact or fiction
    cooking with gunner
    Vol.2

