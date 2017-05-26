Gunner fact or fiction Vol. 2 - Cooking with Gunner

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 5 Christian P. Wade, Division Gunner, 2nd Marine Division (2dMARDIV), demonstrates how hot a suppressor can get while attached to a small arms weapon, near Camp Lejeune, N.C., May 26, 2017. The Gunner Fact or Fiction series dispels common myths and misconceptions regarding the true physical aspects of Marine Corps weapon systems. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Clarence L. Wimberly)