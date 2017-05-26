Live fire exercise in Germany, shows a 'Lethal' resolve

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 2-12 Infantry, from Fort Carson Colorado, recently conducted an exercise involving live ammunition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The exercise included medical evacuation training, as well as tactical movements, with mortar fire and multiple crew served weapons.



The Fort Carson, Colorado based 2-12 Infantry is in Germany as part of the US Army’s Emergency Deployment Readiness program.