(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Live fire exercise in Germany, shows a 'Lethal' resolve

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    05.26.2017

    Video by Spc. brandon keys 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 2-12 Infantry, from Fort Carson Colorado, recently conducted an exercise involving live ammunition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The exercise included medical evacuation training, as well as tactical movements, with mortar fire and multiple crew served weapons.

    The Fort Carson, Colorado based 2-12 Infantry is in Germany as part of the US Army’s Emergency Deployment Readiness program.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2017
    Date Posted: 05.27.2017 07:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 528104
    VIRIN: 170526-A-FR339-453
    Filename: DOD_104418059
    Length: 00:04:07
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Live fire exercise in Germany, shows a 'Lethal' resolve, by SPC brandon keys, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Germany
    2-12 Infantry
    Fort Carson
    US Army
    4th ID
    2nd IBCT

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT