Soldiers from the 2-12 Infantry, from Fort Carson Colorado, recently conducted an exercise involving live ammunition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The exercise included medical evacuation training, as well as tactical movements, with mortar fire and multiple crew served weapons.
The Fort Carson, Colorado based 2-12 Infantry is in Germany as part of the US Army’s Emergency Deployment Readiness program.
This work, Live fire exercise in Germany, shows a 'Lethal' resolve, by SPC brandon keys, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
