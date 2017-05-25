Footage of Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) on the second day of acceptance trials.The future USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) - the first new U.S. aircraft carrier design in 40 years- spent several days conducting acceptance trials, a comprehensive test of many of the ship's key systems and technologies. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristopher Ruiz)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2017 06:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|528103
|VIRIN:
|170525-N-XU135-372
|Filename:
|DOD_104418028
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, PCU Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Acceptance Trials Day 2, by PO2 Kristopher Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
