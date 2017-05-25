(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PCU Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Acceptance Trials Day 2

    05.25.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristopher Ruiz 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Footage of Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) on the second day of acceptance trials.The future USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) - the first new U.S. aircraft carrier design in 40 years- spent several days conducting acceptance trials, a comprehensive test of many of the ship's key systems and technologies. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristopher Ruiz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2017
    Date Posted: 05.27.2017 06:41
    Video ID: 528103
    VIRIN: 170525-N-XU135-372
    Filename: DOD_104418028
    Length: 00:01:55
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PCU Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Acceptance Trials Day 2, by PO2 Kristopher Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Acceptance Trials
    PCU Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

