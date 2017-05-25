PCU Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Acceptance Trials Day 2

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Footage of Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) on the second day of acceptance trials.The future USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) - the first new U.S. aircraft carrier design in 40 years- spent several days conducting acceptance trials, a comprehensive test of many of the ship's key systems and technologies. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristopher Ruiz)